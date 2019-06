× Hartford shooting injures two, police investigating

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a shooting in the are of 400 Windsor Street in Hartford.

According to police, two victims, a 40-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman were found inside a car. Police indicated that the shooting may have happened at a different location.

Police described their injuries as serious, but not life-threatening at this time.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

