Limited sun, humid with some showers possible Wednesday

After a washout yesterday, today won’t be nearly as wet or gray. There’s still a chance for a shower or two but most of the day will be dry with clouds breaking for some limited sun in the afternoon. Temperatures are warm and the humidity is muggy. Highs will top out in the 70s this afternoon.

Most of Thursday looks dry too for the start of the Travelers Championship. But there’s a rising chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. There could be some severe weather across the area, so we’ll be watching the radar closely. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

Overall, the heaviest rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning with the chance for a real super-soaker!

At this point it looks like the weather dries out just in time for the weekend. The humidity will drop too. We’ll deserve it by then!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Clouds breaking for some limited sun, humid, few showers (but mainly dry). High: mid/upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Drizzle and fog in a few spots. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance for an afternoon shower or storm (but mainly dry). Heavy rain and storms at night. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: AM Rain, some afternoon clearing, turning less humid late. High: Mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s

