Mini Golf, Max Results at the TPC

CROMWELL -- They say drive for show and putt for dough and we have evidence that the latter is true.

Wednesday was Pro-Am day at the Travelers Championship where celebrities took to the tees both on the main course and on the mini golf course.

On the mini golf course the FOX 61 team of Margeuax Farrell, Rich Coppola, and Jimmy Altman were the team that took the title.

Nathan Grube, the tournament director said the mini golfing event has turned in a force just of the main course. “It started as a brainstorm idea and it turned into something that has its own identity,” Grube said.

Jimmy Canton, the CEO for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, one of the beneficiaries of the mini golf event said, “we bring the campers out and their families and they play, we see some celebrity friends so it’s a home run.”

Canton then corrected himself laughing, “no, it’s a hole in one!”

The team from Fox 61 is donating their prize money of 25 hundred dollars to Hartford’s Camp Courant.