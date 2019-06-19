PD: Hamden man arrested after stabbing man during argument

Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

HAMDEN — Hamden police said they arrested 35-year-old James Jansen after assaulting a man.

According to police, they were called to Towne House Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old Wallingford resident laying on the ground with two stab wounds to the forearm and wrists. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said they learned during their investigation that the victim had arrived at 147 Towne House Road and got into a verbal fight with Jansen, which led to the stabbing.

Jansen was charged with assault and was detained on a $5,000 bond with a court date of July 3rd.

