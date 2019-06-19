× Whitey Bulger’s longtime girlfriend moved out of prison to a halfway house

BOSTON — Catherine Greig, the longtime girlfriend of late mobster and convicted killer James “Whitey” Bulger, has been moved to community confinement, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday.

According to Boston 25, Greig, 68, was previously held at the Waseca federal correctional institution, a low-security prison, in Minnesota. She is now being held at a halfway house overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office.

She is serving an eight-year sentence for helping Bulger avoid police and is scheduled to be released next year in July, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Officials did not provide the exact location of the community where Greig was relocated. RRM oversees individuals located in Massachusetts, where Bulger, who was a leader of South Boston’s Winter HIll gang, committed most of his crimes between the 1970s and 1990s. The gang was the preeminent Irish-American crime syndicate in the Boston area.

Greig’s sister, Margaret McCusker, told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV that she is looking “to getting to know her all over again.” She added that she feels bad for Bulger’s victim’s families but that her sister “wasn’t the cause of that.”

“We don’t choose the people we fall in love with,” McCusker said. “It just happens she was faithful to him.”

The BOP says “it contracts with residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, to provide assistance to inmates who are nearing release.”

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 and remained a fugitive until he and Greig were captured in Santa Monica, California, in 2011. Bulger was killed in a federal prison in West Virginia last year, hours after he was transferred from a facility in Florida. He was 89.