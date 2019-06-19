Woman severely injured inside compactor at New London supermarket
NEW LONDON — New London police responded to reports of a store compactor injury Wednesday afternoon at the NSA Supermarket on South Frontage Road.
Police were on scene around 3:20 p.m. and found a woman inside the store’s compactor with severe injuries.
According to authorities, it looked like the woman had been inside the compactor for a long time and while it was running.
The woman was rescued from the machine and taken to L&M Hospital.
She is not being identified at this time, but Police say she was not a store employee.
The investigation is ongoing and New London police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 860 447-5269 ext. 0.
41.355654 -72.099521