Woman severely injured inside compactor at New London supermarket

NEW LONDON — New London police responded to reports of a store compactor injury Wednesday afternoon at the NSA Supermarket on South Frontage Road.

Police were on scene around 3:20 p.m. and found a woman inside the store’s compactor with severe injuries.

According to authorities, it looked like the woman had been inside the compactor for a long time and while it was running.

The woman was rescued from the machine and taken to L&M Hospital.

She is not being identified at this time, but Police say she was not a store employee.

The investigation is ongoing and New London police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 860 447-5269 ext. 0.