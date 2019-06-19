Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Woman severely injured inside compactor at New London supermarket

Posted 8:59 PM, June 19, 2019, by

NEW LONDON — New London police responded to reports of a store compactor injury Wednesday afternoon at the NSA Supermarket on South Frontage Road.

Police were on scene around 3:20 p.m. and found a woman inside the store’s compactor with severe injuries.

According to authorities, it looked like the woman had been inside the compactor for a long time and while it was running.

The woman was rescued from the machine and taken to L&M Hospital.

She is not being identified at this time, but Police say she was not a store employee.

The investigation is ongoing and New London police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 860 447-5269 ext. 0.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.