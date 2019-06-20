× Asbestos found during Quinnipiac dorm renovations; Some students assigned new housing

HAMDEN — Some Quinnipiac University students will receive new housing assignments this coming fall because of asbestos concerns.

The school has announced that during renovations certain building materials containing asbestos will be disturbed.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, Vice President and Dean of Students, Monique Drucker sent out a letter to students on Wednesday notifying them that the following residence halls, Larson, Perlroth and Troup Residence Halls will not be available for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Read the copy of the Dean’s letter below:

Dear Students: I write to advise you that the Larson, Perlroth and Troup Residence Halls (the Suites) will not be available for occupancy during the 2019 – 2020 academic year, as previously planned. Students who were scheduled to reside in the Suites will now be assigned to alternative on-campus residence halls: New on-campus residence hall assignments will be available on MyHousing later today.

If your alternative assignment is equipped with a kitchen, you will not be billed for this additional cost.

A total of $1,000.00 will be credited toward your University housing bill for the 2020 – 2021 academic year for the impacted students ($400 applied to the Fall and $600 applied to the Spring), for those students who will reside that year in University housing.

Students who are reassigned to Crescent at York Hill will receive an upgraded parking permit that allows for parking in the York Hill parking garage at any time and the Hilltop parking lot on the Mount Carmel campus between the hours of 6:00 AM – Midnight. As background, during renovations of the Suites that had been scheduled for this summer, including the installation of air conditioning systems in each of the buildings, the University’s Connecticut-licensed asbestos consultant determined that certain building materials that will be disturbed contain asbestos. Intact and undisturbed asbestos-containing materials, such as those identified at the Suites, do not present a risk and are not required to be removed unless disturbed. Although not required, consistent with the University’s commitment to student safety, all asbestos-containing materials identified in the Suites buildings will be removed – not just the materials that must be removed when disturbed during the renovation. The work will be performed this summer by Connecticut-licensed consultants and contractors in accordance with applicable requirements, including testing to confirm that all asbestos-containing materials have been removed, and that work can progress to complete renovations of the Suites. Given this unanticipated delay, we expect that the Suites will be available for student occupancy at the beginning of the 2020 – 2021 academic year. On behalf of the University, we regret the inconvenience that this delay in renovating the Suites causes our affected students. The renovation of the Suites is important to enhancing the student living experience at our residence halls, as conveyed by President Olian this Spring. We expect that you will agree that, once renovated and equipped with air conditioning, the Suites will be back and better than ever. Should you have any questions regarding residence hall or room assignments, please contact Mark DeVilbiss, Director of Residential Life, at mark.devilbiss@qu.edu, or the Office of Residence Life at 203-582-8666. Sincerely, Monique R. Drucker, Ed.D Vice President and Dean of Students