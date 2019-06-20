Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Body found in Connecticut river identified as missing boater

Posted 12:30 PM, June 20, 2019

HARTFORD — Officials have identified the body found Wednesday as a boater who went missing in Saturday.

The State Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the man as Ivan De Jesus Morales Mencia, 39, of Hartford.

According to witnesses, Mencia got into the water from a boat and disappeared from view. Others in the boat made efforts to rescue him, but were unable to do so. Police and fire crews searched the river in East Hartford but were unable to locate him.

Friends of the man spotted his body in the river in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning and alerted authorities.

No criminal charges are anticipated related to the incident.

