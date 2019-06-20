Condo community on edge after carjacking in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR — A woman was carjacked in broad daylight. It’s the second story of its kind in less than a week in Connecticut.

Less than a week ago a Haddam woman had her car stolen from her garage in broad daylight. Now in South Windsor, a woman was carjacked at her condo complex. Luckily, she was not hurt. “Is this the society we have become?” asked Lois James of South Windsor.

The Capel Hill complex off Chapel Road in South Windsor. 2:30 in the afternoon Wednesday. A 68 year old woman who lives in Village A was carjacked in her parking space. “It is frightening. I can’t believe it,” said James.

The victims was approached by a man with a silver handgun. She did the right thing and handed over the car. “You don’t do anything but give up. Whatever they ask for,” said James.

The suspect took off with the stolen vehicle toward I-291, but didn’t get very far. “They struck something that popped a tire and the suspect just abandoned the vehicle on I-291 by the Bissell Bridge,” said Chief Scott Custer of the South Windsor Police Department.

He was picked up by the other suspect who followed behind in a black 4 door Acura sedan with tinted windows, damage to the rear passenger door and a spare tire. Police say they have surveillance video and are working to enhance it. They called it a crime of opportunity. “She was not followed or targeted specifically. They had been in the area for a little bit of time checking out other parking areas,” explained Chief Custer.

Lois James has lived at Chapel Hill for 30 years and says neighbors look out for each other. “I know my neighbors look out for me if my car doesn’t move in a couple of days somebody is going to come and ring the doorbell and ask if everything is okay.”

Residents told Fox 61 the complex had been a past target for vehicle theft. “Went through each car to see if it was unlocked and took things. I mean eventually they got caught but it’s still a scary thought to know that people are still doing stuff like that here,” said Ivan and Joshua Lee.

It’s cliche but it’s true. If you see something, say something. If you notice people loitering, call the police and let them check it out.