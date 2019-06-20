Despite the weather, golf fans make their rounds at Travelers Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL— The gloom from Thursday’s rainy and overcast weather was still overshadowed by the fact the Travelers Championship was back in full swing for the first day of play.

While the crowd wasn’t as big as a sunny day would bring, fans still were excited about seeing the top tier field on the TPC course.

“You’ve got to come out and support,” said Tom Ferreira from Newington. “We don’t have too many things like this in the state so we’re taking part in this.”

Joining Ferreira to see the golfers tackle the course, Marco Pizzoferrato from Wethersfield added, “you can’t beat PGA Golf in Connecticut, I love watching these guys and I get the chance to watch in person.”

Tournament director, Nathan Grube said while the rain was falling Thursday, “the next few days look absolutely magical.”