Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- Rt. 6 has reopened after a serious crash investigation had closed a section of Rt. 6 in Bristol Thursday morning.

Police had closed the Farmington Ave. (Rt. 6) from Brook Street to Stafford Avenue. The road reopened around 8:15 am.

One person was taken to St. Francis Hospital with life threatening injuries.

For traffic information, click here.