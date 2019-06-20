Glitzy casino opens on Boston’s industrial waterfront. Will it work?

Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Posted 10:56 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01PM, June 20, 2019

EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor is opening after months of turmoil and uncertainty.

The $2.6 billion Wynn resort opening June 23 has transformed a contaminated property into a waterfront attraction.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria hopes the project can also turn around his city’s industrial reputation. But Boston commuters are bracing for a traffic nightmare.

Encore Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio says the casino will offer a range of luxurious transportation options to ease congestion, including water shuttles and coach buses.

Lasell College casino expert Paul DeBolle says the resort will likely fall short of its revenue projections, following a similar trend by other new Northeast casinos.

But Alex Bumazhny, who works for the ratings agency Fitch, says the casino is better placed to meet its revenue goals because it’s the lone casino approved for the affluent and populated Boston-area.

