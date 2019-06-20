× New Amazon fulfillment robotics center brings more than 1,500 jobs to North Haven

Amazon is making a new home for 1500 new employees in North Haven. Their new robotics fulfillment center is the first in the state and takes them one step closer to one-day prime shipping.

“Hey, Amazon, Welcome to North Haven and keep expanding in Connecticut. We love having you here,” says Governor Lamont.

Amazon’s second fulfillment center is bringing Connecticut’s workflow into the 21st century.

The new facility introduces robots and new efficiency standards.

“We have a lot of new technology, which improves the efficiency of our operations and improves the safety,” says Richard Dice, the facility’s director of operations.

The facility is expansive. It’s the size of 15 football fields and it’s updated to have the latest safety features.

“The robotics enhances the job of the associates by allowing them to be stationary and it brings the products to them,” says Dice.

Robotics also reduce heavy lifting and walking. Robotics are just the first stage of innovation in the state though.

“The entry level jobs are $15 an hour,” says Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “So these are good paying jobs and there’s a huge opportunity for advancement, particularly for young people.”

Advancement comes not necessarily within the company. Their career choice program pays for 95% of tuition for any employee continuing their education in any chosen field. This company also says it offers progressive paid family leave benefits.

The North Haven location will kick off operations at the end of the summer.

Amazon is hiring 1,500 new people to work in the new center starting in the next few weeks.

Information sessions about the hiring and application process start next week:

6/24 9am-5pm Crosby High School Waterbury CT

6/25, 7/1 9am-5pm M.L. Keene Community Center Hamden

6/28 9am-5pm New Britain Senior Center New Britain

7/3 11am-1pm Goodwill Career Center Hartford

Workforce Alliance Hiring Event Dates:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.amazondelivers.jobs before they go to a hiring event, but they are also able to fill out applications on-site.

7/9 North Haven High School

7/17 Wallingford Library

7/24 Meriden American Job Center

7/30 New Haven City Hall

8/1 Coginchaug Regional High School