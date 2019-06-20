Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

New Haven Police investigating an overnight shooting

Posted 6:58 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, June 20, 2019

NEW HAVEN - Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police said at 2:36 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on Irvington Street near Townsend Avenue in the Annex neighborhood of the East Shore.

The gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to officials.

Investigators remain on scene and are canvassing the neighborhood.  Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.