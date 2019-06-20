New Haven Police investigating an overnight shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police said at 2:36 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on Irvington Street near Townsend Avenue in the Annex neighborhood of the East Shore.

The gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to officials.

Investigators remain on scene and are canvassing the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.