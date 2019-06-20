× New study ranks Connecticut one of the top ten healthcare states in the U.S.

Story by Glenn Kittle

A new study by MoneyRates.com shows Connecticut to have the tenth best healthcare systems in the U.S.

The ranking was based off of seven factors using information from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The website found that Connecticut was amongst the elite in patient longevity and patient-care doctors per capita.

However, Connecticut was found to have a problem with number of hospital beds and availability of hospital beds.

The study found Massachusetts has the best healthcare while Mississippi has the worst.

Texas residents are more than 6 times as likely to lack health insurance as Massachusetts residents.