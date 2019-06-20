People in New Canaan push for increased security at Waveny Park, as search for Jennifer Dulos continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN -- As police continue to search for Jennifer Dulos, nearly four weeks after she disappeared in New Canaan, people in town are trying to prevent tragedies from happening there in the future.

Jennifer’s car was found at Waveny Park on Friday, May 24, the day she was reported missing, and many townsfolk wonder how the investigation might have differed had there been surveillance cameras installed at the park.

“It’s just so heartbreaking and terrible,” said Chloe Flynn, who grew up in New Canaan.

“We can all only imagine what might have been caught had there been a camera,” said Hilary Ormond, a lawyer and mother who lives in New Canaan.

Ormond said she thought of the idea before Jennifer’s disappearance because of incidents that have happened at the park in the past, but now she says the installation of cameras at Waveny Park are vital to the safety of its visitors.

“I think cameras give you a little bit extra piece of mind of knowing that, God forbid the worst happens, at least maybe there’s that extra measure of protection or knowledge that that person might be found or caught,” she said.

“It seems like a sensible thing to do under any circumstances,” said John Kelly, who lives in town.

On Wednesday night, Ormond pitched the idea to town council members. Chairman John Engel signed the petition.

“I expect we’re gonna continue to meet every couple of weeks throughout the summer and into the fall until we’ve figured out a solution,” Engel said.

“The idea is spreading like wildfire throughout the town.

“I know about the story with this poor woman,” said Mildred Oswald, a former resident of Fairfield County. “I’d say, yes, install cameras at that park.

“What’s happened recently is really out of the ordinary so it might make people feel better,” said Kim Lange of New Canaan.