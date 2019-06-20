Showers Thursday, possible T-Storms in the afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers return on Thursday for the start of the Travelers Championship. A few showers are possible in the morning, then by afternoon a locally heavy downpour or thunderstorm is possible. Obviously, a golf course is the worst place to be with a storm nearby. So we'll be watching the radar closely. Remember, "When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!"

Showers will linger into Friday morning followed by clearing skies, and the return of less humid air.

This weekend...looks...AWESOME! Low humidity, comfy temps and lots of sunshine...we deserve it after this week.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Cloudy, humid, scattered showers, chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: AM showers, some afternoon clearing, less humid. High: Mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Turning more humid. Partly cloudy, chance late-day/evening shower/storm. High: 80s.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High: Mid 80s.

