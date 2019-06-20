× South Windsor police searching for suspects who took car from woman at condo complex

SOUTH WINDSOR — A woman in her car was accosted by a man who took the vehicle Wednesday afternoon according to police.

Police said at 2:37 p.m., the robbery / carjacking happened on Chapel Road in the St. Marc Circle condominium complex. Police said the suspect exited a black Acura 4-door sedan and demanded the victim’s car.

Officials said the victim was a resident of the St. Marc Circle complex and was sitting in her car in the driveway, it does not appear she was targeted or followed, but rather just an easy opportunity for the suspects.

The suspect drove away in the victim’s car followed by the other suspect in the Acura. The victim’s car had a flat tire as they fled and was recovered on I-291 a short time later.

Police said the suspect’s black Acura sedan has a smaller spare tire on the right front wheel and has rear passenger door damage. It also has heavily tinted windows. There were two male suspects described as being dark skinned and wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men displayed a silver handgun. Investigators have retrieved surveillance video from nearby homes and will be processing the recovered stolen car for evidence.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the Acura sedan is asked to contact Detective David Gesualdi at (860) 644-2551 or at david.gesauldi@southwindsor.org