Stamford Downtown Special Service District is hosting a beer festival

Posted 12:03 PM, June 20, 2019

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

STAMFORD —  Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting Brews on Bedford, a craft beer festival.

The event is taking place Saturday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Latham Park in Stamford Downtown.

The festival will feature more than 40 beer varieties from more than 20 breweries. Guest will get a tasting glass, unlimited samples, and entertainment with their entry ticket.

Live music from Alpacka, a local roots/ folk rock band. Some of the participating breweries include 1911 Established, Asylum Distillery, and Athletic Brewing Company.

Tickets are available for purchase ahead of time for $35 and the day of for $40. You must be 21 and over to attend this event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.

