× State Police: Killingly woman found with 76 bags of fentanyl in routine stop

Story by Glenn Kittle

PLAINFIELD — State Police Quality Of Life Task Force arrested a woman after they said they found her carrying over 70 bags of fentanyl.

Police said on Tuesday, a driver from Killingly was pulled over for failure to maintain lane. Police then discovered she was carrying 76 bags of Fentanyl.

Police say the fentanyl was packaged for sale. In addition, there was crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Police charged Juliana Levine, 27, of Killingly, with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating under suspension and failure to maintain lane.

Police say Levine was released on a $50,000 bond. Levine is set to appear in Danielson Superior Court on July 3rd.