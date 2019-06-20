× State Troopers rescue adorable dog

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

POMFRET — State Troopers out of Troop D-Danielson rescued an adorable, little dog on the side of the road, last night around 11 p.m..

The dog was spotted walking in the rain along Route 44 in Pomfret.

With the help of passing motorist the Troopers were able to rescue him.

They brought him back to the station where he meet the rest of the evening crew.

He was then turned over to the local animal control, as the Yorkie did not have a collar on.

They are looking for the owner of the adorable dog. Anyone with information that would help get this little guy home is encouraged to call (860) 774-1253.