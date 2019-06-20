Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Suspect arrested in West Haven bank robbery

Posted 10:06 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, June 20, 2019

Paul Porto

WEST HAVEN — Police took a suspect in a  bank robbery into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 420 Campbell Avenue, Bank of America on a report of a robbery around 1:30 p.m. A suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the tellers demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the area.

With the assistance of New Haven Police Department, Paul Porto was later located and apprehended. He was then taken to West Haven Police Department where he was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree and Larceny in the Fourth Degree. Porto was held on $100,000 bond.

 

