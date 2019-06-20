Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship Volunteers a force on — and off— the course

June 20, 2019

CROMWELL— They are a small army, this year more than 3,500 strong. The volunteer group at the Travelers Championship is back at it for and action packed week of golf and for the pageantry behind it.

“It’s all about the volunteers,” said Travelers Championship tournament  director Nathan Grube.

“The players are here one week, the volunteers work on this year round.”

Ed Church, a volunteer at the tournament for 8 years said, “you need to be involved in the community and something caring and to give back.”

Grube also added that the work of the  volunteer corp is what helps the Travelers Championship reach their philanthropic goals.

“When you have an army that wants to be here it sets the tone and allows us to do what we do.”

