TORRINGTON – Police say they are responding to a double stabbing in the area of 294 South Main Street in Torrington.

According to police, two people were stabbed shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. One victim was treated and released from the hospital and the condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

South Main Street is closed in the area while police investigate. Stay with Fox 61 for updates on this developing story.