Westbrook man charged with manslaughter in assisted suicide case

Posted 1:10 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, June 20, 2019

Kevin Connors

WESTBROOK — State police have charged a Westbrook man with second degree manslaughter after they say he assisted a family member in committing suicide.

Police arrested Kevin Conners, 65, of Westbrook, and charged him with manslaughter in the second degree. He was released on $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.

Police said Conners assisted a terminally ill family member with committing suicide in September 2018. He turned himself into police Thursday.

Earlier this year, a bill that would allow a doctor to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to adult patients who are terminally ill and have less than 6 months to live was considered by the state legislature but was not voted on.

Under the bill, patients would have to be mentally competent to make the request.

