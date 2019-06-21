Colorado firefighters use YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings from storm drain

LITTLETON, Colo. – Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue used some unconventional methods to recuse ducklings stuck in a storm drain Thursday.

According to a tweet from their public information officer, fire engines are not equipped with duck calls, but a cell phone with a YouTube video will do just fine in a pinch.

Firefighters used audio from the video to encourage four frightened ducklings to let the men help them out of the drain.

In the video, a man holds his cell phone to the drain; duck noises from the phone play for only a moment before a tiny body is seen rushing out toward the source of the sound.

“Did you play duck sounds? That is genius,” one firefighter says to another in the video.

Eventually, all eight ducklings were reunited with their mother.

