Farmington man killed in head-on crash on Route 4

BURLINGTON — State police said a 40-year-old man from Unionville in Farmington was killed in a head-on crash Thursday night.

According to police, the car driving by Frederick Manka was driving west on Route 4 (Canton Road) just before 10 p.m. Manka reportedly crossed the yellow center line, and drove into the eastbound lane, hitting a car on that side just east of the Route 179 junction.

Each car reportedly suffered serious damage to the front end, and Manka was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the car that was struck sustained non-life threatening injuries and the passenger was not injured at all.

The crash remains under investigation.