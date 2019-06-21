First Day of Summer: Morning showers, clearing with humidity lowering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday is our transition day! It will gradually turn less humid. Morning showers will give way to some afternoon sunshine, and with the dew point plunging, it is setting the stage for a fantastic weekend!

Saturday will feature bright sun, low humidity, and a breeze. There is a chance for a pop-up afternoon shower in one or two towns but the vast majority of the state will stay dry.

Sunday looks even better with blue skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

The humidity slowly returns next week, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. But it will also turn warmer with many days in the 80s.

FORECAST DETAILS

FRIDAY: AM showers, some afternoon clearing, less humid, breezy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity, breezy. A chance for an isolated afternoon shower. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity, beautiful High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Warm and more humid with scattered showers and storms. High: Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, chance for a lingering shower. High: Low-mid 80s.

