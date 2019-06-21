Food and fun dominate the fan experience at the Travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL — It was all business on the course. But the Travelers isn’t just about the chips and puts. The tournament scores a hole in one for the fan experience.

A little rain. And a lot of mud. But it didn’t dampen the spirit of fans in the fan zone Friday. “It wasn’t the best day today. It didn’t rain a lot but everybody is still doing and going around and enjoying themselves,” said Robert Gaudreault from New Hampshire.

The fans was the place to be for the three F’s. Fellow fans or maybe friends or family. Even a birthday celebration. “My birthday is actually today. So we try schedule it right around here. Just try and invite a bunch of buddies take off on Friday and enjoy the golf,” said Josh Eidell of Fairfield.

The food fueled the fans. “Bratwurst with some mustard which was delicious. Finished it off with a nice undesirable peanut butter and jelly and washed it down with some nice cocktails. I will certainly be at Bears BBQ later today,” said Eidell. Once full, it was time for some fun. Grab a wedge and chip your way to a prize. A consolation prize for most people.

Kids were climbing to new heights on the rock wall in the Kids Zone. They also got to play some LEGO mini golf. “It’s really good if a kid wants to play and their parents want to go watch the golfing,” said Ben Zirulnik of Norwalk. Learning to love the sport, one putt at a time. “Its unlike any sport where you can just go up really in front. Unlike any sport where you have to sit in a stand I just really like it.”

And every day at the Travelers brings a little something different for fans to experience. There’s even an autograph zone at the practice facility for kids 15 and under.