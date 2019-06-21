Foodie Friday: Suffield Pizza

SUFFIELD — When it’s in the name, you know it’s gotta be good and that’s definitely the case at Suffield Pizza.

Since 2002, this family-owned restaurant has worked hard to be a cut above the rest and it starts with a slice of pizza.

This pan style pizza is on dough that is made fresh daily along with a sauce that is a family recipe and you can taste the difference. While they have the traditional pies, their specialties include a killer fig topping and even a short rib option that is sure to tickle any tastebuds.

C’mon!!

“We’ve changed our menu recently, including the pizzas and are now offering up some unique flavors,” smiled Jack Bucior, who owns this shop with his wife Margaret. “Its all about making sure our customers are happy.”

If you are looking for something other than pizza, the goodness doesn’t stop there.

From the Pappardelle Pasta (fresh ribbon pasta, rosemary demi cream sauce with braised & shredded short ribs, shaved Parmesan cheese & tomatoes), sandwiches and wraps, to salads and more, there is something for everyone.

“The food is delicious,” wrote Ben G. in an online review. The freshly made – not frozen – clam strips can beat out the competition from any famous fish restaurants. All custom seafood dinners, as well as chicken, pork, and beef, are all worth the trip. The large variety of pizzas and salads are also our favorite.”