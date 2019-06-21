× Hundreds of events happening around the state for “Make Music Day”

HARTFORD — If you’re looking for something to do on this first full day of summer, there are hundreds of musical events happening across the state.

It’s all part of “Make Music Day” and no matter where you are in the state, there is an event happening near you. There are over 500 free outdoor music-making events across the state on the first official day of summer.

In New Haven, a morning drum circle is happening on the top of East Rock. There will also be a late-night after-party at Three Sheets New Haven and dozens of musical events throughout the day.

In Hartford, over 20 free activities are happening Friday, ranging from bucket drumming lessons to a hip hop lyric workshop and guitar lessons.

There are also events happening in Greenwich, Milford, Middletown, Danbury, and Hebron just to name a few.

For a full list of events head to makemusicday.org