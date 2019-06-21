× New Britain woman arrested for embezzling $180K from elderly patient suffering from Alzheimer’s

NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain woman is under arrest charged with stealing approximately $180,000 from an elderly patient diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Members of the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Financial Crimes Unit arrested Sherese Mattis earlier this month for allegedly embezzling funds from an 81-year-old retired urologist.

Mattis worked for the victim in Hartford from 2016 to 2019.

According to police, Mattis increased her pay almost three times through a scheme, which involved creating an online payroll system using forged electronic signatures.

Police say she would obtain unauthorized weekly paychecks from the retired urologist’s business account on top of her standard pay.

The Hartford Police Unit investigated the activity starting in February 2019 and learned that unauthorized wire transfers were made to Mattis’ personal bank account, and to that of a sister.

Mattis is facing multiple charges and is set to appear in court on Monday, June 24.