Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Route 82 in East Haddam reopened after propane truck crash

Posted 12:24 PM, June 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:16PM, June 21, 2019

A propane tanker truck rolled over on Hungerford Road in East Haddam, Friday June 21, 2019 (contributed photo)

EAST HADDAM — Route 82 between Clark Hill Road and Old Town Road has reopened after a propane truck rolled over.

State police said the initial report came in as an accident involving a car and a propane truck. The truck rolled onto its side.

East Haddam First Selectman Emmett Lyman was at the scene and tells FOX61 News the tanker, owned by the local Dutch Oil Company, collided with a car. Lyman says both operators were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

State Police from Troop K in Colchester and the East Haddam Fire Department are on scene. Colchester, Salem, and Lyme Fire Departments are assisting. No evacuations have been ordered.

State Police say the scene on Route 82 has cleared.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.438203 by -72.405513.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.