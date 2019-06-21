× Route 82 in East Haddam reopened after propane truck crash

EAST HADDAM — Route 82 between Clark Hill Road and Old Town Road has reopened after a propane truck rolled over.

State police said the initial report came in as an accident involving a car and a propane truck. The truck rolled onto its side.

East Haddam First Selectman Emmett Lyman was at the scene and tells FOX61 News the tanker, owned by the local Dutch Oil Company, collided with a car. Lyman says both operators were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

State Police from Troop K in Colchester and the East Haddam Fire Department are on scene. Colchester, Salem, and Lyme Fire Departments are assisting. No evacuations have been ordered.

State Police say the scene on Route 82 has cleared.

#CTtraffic 52 Town Rd (Rte 82), East Haddam will be closed for about 1 hour due to the leaking TT and clean up. 2 operators were transported for minor injuries to local hospitals. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 21, 2019