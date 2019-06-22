A Look Inside the MIRA Trash Facility, Dulos Search Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - For the last 19 days, members of the Connecticut State Police and Major Crime Units have been painstakingly and thoroughly searching mounds of trash inside the MIRA trash facility. Since then they have systematically sorted through over 600 tons of trash to make sure they cover every lead in the search for Jennifer Dulos.

Newly released images from the facility show trash piled high to the ceiling posing a daunting task for investigators

“It’s a slow process unfortunately but its something that needs to be done.,” said Sgt. Ralph Soda of the Connecticut Major Crime Unit.

Video released to the media shows the process unfold. A payloader lifts trash and spreads it onto the floor. Then investigators armed with rakes sift through the trash breaking it down for specialized K9s to search through.

"The search and rescue dogs are specifically trained to detect the odor of biological materials. Blood, body fluids and stuff like that," said Sgt. Anthony Guiliano of the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit.

Police describe the conditions inside as deplorable. Anywhere from 15-20 investigators and seven to 12 K9's at a time are searching for 15 hours a day to go through roughly 30-35 tons of trash.

"Nothing is missed. We’re getting everything that we can possibly get from there," said Sgt. Guiliano.

Any evidence found is thoroughly checked to see if it is relevant to the case. Investigators say if there is any question on its legitimacy, it is sent to the medical examiner’s office to be looked at.

"We have a good idea of what we are looking for and where it came from so we are certainly going through the right process," said Sgt. Soda.

Early evidence found in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos led detectives to the MIRA trash plant. MIRA was able to identify the trash that police needed to search and separated it for their investigation.

"These guys have been motivated since day one. If it takes is a few more days we’re gonna get the job done," said Lt. Michael Pendleton of Connecticut State Police.

Investigators will continue to search the plant in the coming days as they near closer to an end to their investigation of the facility. They would not comment on any evidence found at this time.

41.765804 -72.673372