Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Bridgeport man sentenced for heroin distribution and firearm possession

Posted 6:38 PM, June 22, 2019, by

Photo Credit: Getty Images

HARTFORD — Prosecutors say a Bridgeport man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham said Friday 43-year-old Ismael Mangual was sentenced in New Haven to 11 years, five months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Milford Police stopped a car Mangual was driving Aug. 31, 2017.

Durham says he didn’t have a driver’s license, the car was unregistered and uninsured, and a six-year-old boy wasn’t in a car seat or wearing seatbelt. He says officers found two handguns, one of which was loaded, heroin and a scale.

Mangual pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possession a firearm in furtherance of a narcotics trafficking offense.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.