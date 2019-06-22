× ‘Cars, Cocktails and Conversation with Lime Rock’s Skip Barber’ event held in Farmington in lieu of Concorso Ferrari & Friends Event Sunday

FARMINGTON — Some beautiful cars were at the Farmington Polo grounds Saturday.

It was part of the Concorso Ferrari and Friends, “Cars, Cocktails and Conversation with Lime Rock’s Skip Barber.”

The event was held to raise money for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, specifically to help parents as their children undergo treatment.

FOX61’s Amanda Raus was one of the night’s emcees. It was a precursor to tomorrow’s huge event in downtown West Hartford where about 150 exotic cars will be on display. That event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

