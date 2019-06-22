Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Firefighters respond to possible drowning in Stafford

STAFFORD — Firefighters responded to the area of Diamond Ledge Road Saturday on calls of a drowning.

According to the West Stafford Fire Department’s Facebook post, the Tolland County Dive team was called to assist in finding the victim.

The victim was located quickly by a diver and transported to the local hospital.

Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation of the incident.

It is unclear what exact body of water the victim was found in and their overall condition remains unknown.

 

