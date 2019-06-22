Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Guilford Gun buyback event in honor of Ethan Song collects over 70 guns

Posted 3:56 PM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, June 22, 2019

GUILFORD — The Guilford Police in collaboration with the Injury Free Coalition for Kids, the Song Strong Foundation and the Yale New Haven Hospital’s Injury Prevention Program, hosted a Gun buyback event Saturday.

The event was held in honor of the late Ethan Song who died in 2018 after being shot. He was 15 years old.

Police were offering $25 for single/double shot derringer type, $50 for a rifle, $100 for a handgun, and $200 for an assault rifle.  Over $6,500 was given out in exchange for the weapons.

3 Derringer type, 46 handguns, 31 rifles and 3 assault weapons were collected.  Safe gun storage pamphlets, as well free gun locks and gun storage safes to interested citizens.

9 small safes, 18 large safes and 15 gun/trigger locks were given out.

The event was held at Guilford Police Station.  Residents are reminded that they can return any unwanted weapons to the police department at any time.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.