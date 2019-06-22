× Hartford Yard Goats celebrate their one millionth fan

HARTFORD — The Yard Goats became the fastest minor league club in New England to attract one million fans and on Saturday they celebrated that millionth fan.

It was announced by the Yard Goats that Chris Bruff was the one millionth when he walked through the gates at 5:42 p.m.

Bruff received free Dunkin’ for an entire year, a Yard Goats jersey and cap and threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Goats faced off against Altoona Curve.

The Hartford Yard Goats, whose inaugural season was in 2017, have entertained a total of 1,006,202 fans. They have also had 109 sellouts at the stadium.

“We continue to be humbled by the overwhelming support of the Yard Goats and we are so fortunate that so many fans have made us a part of their lives,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “Yard Goats fans are simply the best and we thank them for being part of our family.”