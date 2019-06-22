× #HartfordHasIt – including traffic. Police warn that concerts, circus, ballgame mean you should leave early

HARTFORD – Fair weather, outdoor music, a ballgame, a circus, a festival – what more could a vibrant city ask for on the first Saturday of summer?

How about a smooth flow of traffic?

Hartford Police are telling people to come to the city early and be prepared for traffic delays as the capital city hosts five major events Saturday.

Cirque du Soleil has their tent sent up on Market St. for their “LUZIA” show.

The Dave Matthews band is playing at the XFINITY Theatre in the north meadows.

The Yard Goats are expecting their one millionth fan at their sold out game at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The 5th Annual Hartford Latino Fest runs all afternoon until 7pm at on Wyllys Street.

And Hartford music institution Blackeyed Sally’s brings the party across Asylum Street to Bushnell Park for their 20th Blackeyed Blues Fest.

All that could produce some travel delays. So leave early, or take mass transit if you can, and be patient. Just think about all those people in some other city sitting around saying “There’s nothing to do around here.”

**TRAFFIC ADVISORY**Media friends, PLEASE RETWEET!! FIVE large events in Hartford today! Cirque du Soleil on Market St, Dave Matthews Band @XFINITYTheatre, SOLD OUT Yard Goats game, Latino Fest on Wyllys St, & Black-Eyed & Blues Fest @ Bushnell Park. LEAVE EARLY, EXPECT DELAYS! — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 22, 2019