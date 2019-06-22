Jennifer Dulos case: State police provide update on search at Hartford trash plant

HARTFORD – Members of the Connecticut State Police, including a dozen K9s, have been searching the Materials Innovation & Recycling Authority (MIRA) plant in south Hartford for almost three weeks. They are hoping to find evidence in the case of Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing now for 29 days.

On Saturday morning, some of those searchers were joined by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella outside the plant’s gates to give an update on the search and some insight on their methods and the amount of work they have done.

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michele Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence in the case. Police believe they are the two people seen on city security videos placing items, including clothes and a sponge with blood on them, in various trash bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford just after Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Police would not comment on what they have found, if anything, and say they are not yet done searching through the tons of trash at the plant. They provided some photos and video of their search efforts.