Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Jennifer Dulos case: State police provide update on search at Hartford trash plant

Posted 12:21 PM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, June 22, 2019

HARTFORD – Members of the Connecticut State Police, including a dozen K9s, have been searching the Materials Innovation & Recycling Authority (MIRA) plant in south Hartford for almost three weeks. They are hoping to find evidence in the case of Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing now for 29 days.

On Saturday morning, some of those searchers were joined by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella outside the plant’s gates to give an update on the search and some insight on their methods and the amount of work they have done.

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michele Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence in the case. Police believe they are the two people seen on city security videos placing items, including clothes and a sponge with blood on them, in various trash bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford just after Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Police would not comment on what they have found, if anything, and say they are not yet done searching through the tons of trash at the plant. They provided some photos and video of their search efforts.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.739731 by -72.654199.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.