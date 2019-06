× One person dead, second in serious condition in Hartford double shooting

HARTFORD –One person has died in a double shooting that happened in Hartford’s South End.

According to the Hartford Police’s twitter page, the shooting happened in the area of 20 Winship Street.

Police said the second person involved is in serious condition.

FOX61 News has a crew also on its way to the scene.

Incident is now a HOMICIDE investigation. Second victim in serious condition. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 23, 2019

Double shooting investigation underway in area of 20 Winship St in south end. MCD detectives on their way. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 23, 2019

This is a developing story.