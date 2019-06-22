Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

State attorney says officer justified in police shooting

Posted 8:49 AM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00AM, June 22, 2019

NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut state attorney says a New Haven officer was justified in a January shooting that wounded a man.

New Haven Detective Francisco Sanchez was working with state authorities to apprehend Marcus Rivera as he fled authorities trying arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Sanchez pursued and wrote in a sworn statement that he was able to get in front of Rivera in a driveway between two houses on Greenwich Avenue where Rivera stopped in front of him.

Marcus Rivera

In Sanchez’s statement he alleges Rivera pulled out a gun at pointed it at him causing him to shoot Rivera.

Rivera was transported to New Haven Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, resisting arrest among other charges.

