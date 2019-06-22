Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Sun and clouds, breezy, slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon

Posted 1:54 PM, June 22, 2019, by

Today will feature bright sun, low humidity, and a breeze. There is a chance for a pop-up afternoon shower in one or two towns but the vast majority of the day will be dry.

Sunday and Monday looks beautiful with bright sun, blue skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

The humidity slowly returns next week, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. But it will also turn warmer with many days in the 80s.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity, breezy. A chance for an afternoon shower.  High: 75-80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity, a bit breezy. High: 80-85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming more humid with scattered showers and storms. High: 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid.  High: Low-mid 80s.

