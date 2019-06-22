Sunshine and big names bring fans to Travelers Championship Saturday

CROMWELL — Saturday marked day three of the Travelers Championship and the biggest crowds so far in the tournament.

After two days of rain, the sun finally made an appearance at Travelers and so did the fans!

It was a busy day by the links as people from all over came out to see big names in golf.

“So far it seems great, it’s always very busy, the traffic on the road was significant so that means there’s a good turnout,” said Christina Amende of Coventry.

It’s some of those big names that like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka that people came out to see Saturday.

“Phil and Bubba are our favorites and I wanna see the number one player in the world kopeka he’s supposed to be something to watch, so yeah that mainly why we come. I like to see good golf and I don’t play good golf so I like to see it,” said Lou Ruggiero of North Branford.

Fans who come back year after year said they did not remember a year as wet as this one, but for many they were coming regardless of the conditions.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna come but good thing it cleared out. I’d be here rain or shine,” said Jake and Jared Neubig North Branford.

Sunday is expected to bring the biggest crowds thus far.