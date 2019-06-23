× 18 Hole Stroll raises $600,000 for pancreatic cancer

CROMWELL– Before golfers teed off at the Travelers Championship Sunday morning, hundreds were out on the course to raise money for a good cause.

A stroll around the greens at TPC River Highland all to raise money for a good cause.

It’s one of the many ways the Travelers Championship is giving back to its community this weekend.

The 18 Hole Stroll helps raise money and awareness in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Participants took the morning to walk the course.

The events founder Britney Vose started this annual event after losing her own father to pancreatic cancer.

“Very devastating losing both my best friend and my rock so I wanted to take the darkness and turn it into light so I started 10 years ago to not only keep his memory alive to prevent others and help raise the funds to prevent others from going through what me and my family had to go through,” said Vose.

For people who have survived or are currently fighting pancreatic cancer events like this one serve as a source of inspiration.

“Every day I think a little bit more about why am I here am I serving the purpose that I’m supposed to serve was I spared for some reason and I don’t really know the answer to that yet but I continue to try and do the right thing every day when I get up and sometimes I don’t know what that is until the moment occurs,” said Bob Delisa, a Pancreatic Cancer Survivor.

The event allowed people touched by the disease in different ways to meet and share experiences. FOX61’s own Ben Goldman served as the MC of the event.

The 18 Hole Stroll is in partnership with the Lustgarten Foundation.

The money raised as part of this event is able to help fund much-needed research, including a potentially life-saving blood test that is currently in the trial phase.

“It’s a simple blood test that’s now in trial that can detect eight different kinds of cancers and pancreatic and ovarian cancer. The study has been fast tracked by the FDA this year so we’re very excited about that because if we can find it earlier we can cure it better,” said Linda Gruskiewicz, Lustgarten Foundation.

This year the 18 Hole Stroll is set to make $600,000 for pancreatic cancer research. Topping last year’s total of $500,000, but Britney says she has a goal of raising $1 million.

41.595099 -72.645371