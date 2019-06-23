BET Awards were fire
The 19th annual BET Awards were held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and, naturally, it was lit.
The show kicked off with a performance by the most nominated artist of the night, Cardi B.
The rapper kept it hot with a lap dance for her husband, fellow artist and Migos member, Offset, as she and a host of dancers turned it out.
Host Regina Hall gave the audience a little Beyoncé/”Homecoming” parody, which played off Hall being a native of Washington D.C.
Singer Sugar Bear kicked off a tribute to D.C.’s go-go music with the classic 1980s song, “Da Butt.”
Hall’s friend and fellow D.C. native Taraji P. Henson hopped on stage to join her in the energetic dance.
Early on Hall noted that the awards had a lot of “Babys,” because of artists like Lil Baby and Dababy being either nominated or slated to perform.
The first award of the night ended up going to rapper Lil Baby for best new artist.
“Black-ish” actress Marsai Martin took home the young stars award.
Tyler Perry is set to receive BET’s Ultimate Icon Award, and Mary J. Blige was this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down March 31 in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned, was selected to be posthumously honored with a humanitarian award.
See below for a full list of nominees.
Video of the year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apeshit”
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.
Best male R&B/pop artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija
Best group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”
Album of the year
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Viewers’ choice award
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Best movie
“Blackkklansman”
“Creed 2″
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”
Young stars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
BET HER award
Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Janelle Monae, “PYNK”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best new international act
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria).