× BET Awards were fire

The 19th annual BET Awards were held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and, naturally, it was lit.

The show kicked off with a performance by the most nominated artist of the night, Cardi B.

The rapper kept it hot with a lap dance for her husband, fellow artist and Migos member, Offset, as she and a host of dancers turned it out.

Host Regina Hall gave the audience a little Beyoncé/”Homecoming” parody, which played off Hall being a native of Washington D.C.

Singer Sugar Bear kicked off a tribute to D.C.’s go-go music with the classic 1980s song, “Da Butt.”

Hall’s friend and fellow D.C. native Taraji P. Henson hopped on stage to join her in the energetic dance.

Early on Hall noted that the awards had a lot of “Babys,” because of artists like Lil Baby and Dababy being either nominated or slated to perform.

The first award of the night ended up going to rapper Lil Baby for best new artist.

“Black-ish” actress Marsai Martin took home the young stars award.

Tyler Perry is set to receive BET’s Ultimate Icon Award, and Mary J. Blige was this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down March 31 in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned, was selected to be posthumously honored with a humanitarian award.

See below for a full list of nominees.

Video of the year

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apeshit”

Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R. Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor.

Best male R&B/pop artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best new artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby *WINNER

Queen Naija

Best group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”

Album of the year

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Viewers’ choice award

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Best movie

“Blackkklansman”

“Creed 2″

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give”

Young stars award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Sportswoman of the year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

BET HER award

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “PYNK”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best international act

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best new international act

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria).