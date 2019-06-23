× Deadly rollover at Hammonasset kills Haddam teen; Three others injured, park closed temporarily

MADISON – A summer trip to the beach ended tragically for a group of teens on Saturday evening.

The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection says Environmental Conservation (Encon) Police responded to Hammonasset Beach State Park just after 7 p.m. for a car crash. DEEP says it occurred in the outbound lane of the entrance road, between the rotary and the ticket booth. They found an SUV that had rolled over.

There were six occupants of the car, two of whom were ejected from the vehicle. The driver and three of the passengers were transported to area hospitals.

One of the passengers, Nicholas Proto, 18, of Haddam, was pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The park was closed Saturday evening as crews investigated, and re-opened on Sunday morning.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting EnCon Police with the investigation.