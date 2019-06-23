Everything you need to know about the Travelers Championship

Exhibit will show rare copy of Declaration of Independence

Posted 3:31 PM, June 23, 2019, by

Declaration of Independence with feather quill on wood surface

NEW HAVEN — A Yale University library will display a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence and hold a public reading to mark the 243rd anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library says the document is one of only 26 known copies of the first printing of the Declaration of Independence.

Those copies are known as the Dunlap Broadside, named after John Dunlap, who printed about 200 copies in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. They were distributed to the original 13 states.

The Yale copy will be displayed in a temporary exhibition case at the library from June 27 through July 11, except for the July 4 holiday when the library will be closed. The public reading is scheduled for July 5 at 4 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.