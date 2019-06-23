Mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today and Monday looks beautiful with plenty of sun, low humidity and warm temperatures. There will be showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday associated with a warm front. Once that warm front passes to our north, it will turn warmer and more humid by Wednesday through Friday with highs well up in the 80s. There is the chance that we might hit 90 by next Friday and or Saturday. However, this is subject to change based on the jet stream pattern so far this early summer season.

By the way, if you wondering about the hazy sky, it is from the Canadian wildfires traveling on jet stream flow. The good news is that smoke will not cause any air quality issues in Connecticut.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Mostly sunny, spectacular. High: 80-85.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfy. Low: 55-65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. High: 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm with the chance for late day showers/storms. High: Mid-upper 80s.

